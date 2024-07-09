Official Trailer Released for “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” Streaming on Hulu August 23rd

The official trailer has been released for The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat streaming on Hulu on August 23.

What’s Happening:

Check out the trailer for The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, available on Hulu August 23.

About The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat:

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat follows lifelong best friends Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), and Clarice (Uzo Aduba) known as “The Supremes”, who share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms.

follows lifelong best friends Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), and Clarice (Uzo Aduba) known as “The Supremes”, who share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet.

Cast:

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Sanaa Lathan

Uzo Aduba

Mekhi Phifer

Julian McMahon

Vondie Curtis-Hall

Russell Hornsby

Credits:

Directed by Tina Mabry, screenplay by Cee Marcellus and Tina Mabry, based on the 2013 New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.