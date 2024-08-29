Orange County Sheriff’s Office Confirms No Active Shooter at Magic Kingdom

Tonight, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed via X that no active shooter was present at Magic Kingdom tonight. This comes after reports on social media detailed a panic that erupted in and near the park.
What’s Happening:
- According to the Sheriff's office, a fight occurred and a "popping" sound was heard by nearby guests.
- This, in turn, caused guests to run, leading to the shooter rumors.
- The Office states that they currently believe it was a balloon that caused the noise.
- In a statement shared by WFTV, a Disney spokesperson said,“We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”
- Videos posted to social media show a heavy police presence near the park and the aftermath of guests fleeing through the Emporium on Main Street.