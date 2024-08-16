Peter Pan’s Flight Reopens at Walt Disney World With More Respectful Never Land Tribe Scene

After closing earlier this year for a refurbishment, the ever-popular Magic Kingdom attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight, has reopened with a modified scene.
What’s Happening:
- After a refurbishment that launched earlier this summer, the venerable classic Fantasyland attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight has reopened.
- Fans had expected the complete removal of the scene depicting the indigenous tribe featured in the original 1953 film (that was largely based on negative stereotypes) once the ride reopened. Instead, they found an updated scene, showcasing more accurate and respectful renditions of the characters.
- The scene also features a new bit of animation that was not in the previous version of the ride, showcasing some of the indigenous tribe members dancing.
- Peter Pan’s Flight, an opening day attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, has been a fan-favorite since the beginning.
- Guests board a pirate galleon and follow Peter Pan as he beckons them to join him on the flight of a lifetime. Wave goodbye to Nana and join the Darling children on a gentle cruise over London, where Big Ben and Tower Bridge light up the night sky before descending into Never Land, full of volcanoes and sparkling waterfalls before an encounter with Captain Hook.
- The ride has seen major refurbishments in the past, including one that saw the addition of an expanded indoor queue that takes guests through the Darling home, that is full of interactive activities inspired by Tinker Bell, and even some playful and interactive shadows.
- If you’d like to visit Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World and visit Never Land for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com