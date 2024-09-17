Marvel’s Favorite Four-Legged Friends Make Their Print Debut This December

Some of Marvel’s favorite four-legged friends are ready to arrive with brand new stories in print later this year with PETPOOL: POOL PARTY and ALLIGATOR LOKI: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics are bringing the lovable pets of the Marvel Universe to comic shops this holiday season when Petpool: Pool Party and Alligator Loki Holiday Special arrive with their very own print debuts.

and arrive with their very own print debuts. This December, catch the debut alongside new stories by fan-favorite creative teams from Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics service.

Check out the descriptions for the new issues and cover art:

PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 will collect the adventures of Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, and their Dogpool Team-Up Infinity Comic one-shots that originally debuted this past summer on Marvel Unlimited. Coming together as one irreverent, laugh-out-loud, over-sized one-shot, the comic will also feature a completely new holiday adventure featuring the Deadpool variants, all by the creative team behind their mischievous misadventures: writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám!

ALLIGATOR LOKI: HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride.

will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride. PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 is set to arrive on the shelves of your local comic shop on December 11th, with ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 arriving the following week on December 18th.