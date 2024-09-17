Marvel’s Favorite Four-Legged Friends Make Their Print Debut This December

Some of Marvel’s favorite four-legged friends are ready to arrive with brand new stories in print later this year with PETPOOL: POOL PARTY and ALLIGATOR LOKI: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL.
- Marvel Comics are bringing the lovable pets of the Marvel Universe to comic shops this holiday season when Petpool: Pool Party and Alligator Loki Holiday Special arrive with their very own print debuts.
- This December, catch the debut alongside new stories by fan-favorite creative teams from Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics service.
- Check out the descriptions for the new issues and cover art:
- PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 will collect the adventures of Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, and their Dogpool Team-Up Infinity Comic one-shots that originally debuted this past summer on Marvel Unlimited. Coming together as one irreverent, laugh-out-loud, over-sized one-shot, the comic will also feature a completely new holiday adventure featuring the Deadpool variants, all by the creative team behind their mischievous misadventures: writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám!
- ALLIGATOR LOKI: HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride.
- PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 is set to arrive on the shelves of your local comic shop on December 11th, with ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 arriving the following week on December 18th.
