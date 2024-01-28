Photos: Disney California Adventure All Decked Out for the Year of the Dragon

As we continue our coverage of the 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure, let’s take a look at how some of the park is transformed for the celebration with special decor. For the second year in a row, the festivities have moved up closer to the front of the park, with this archway being placed just before the main entrance to Avengers Campus. Prior to last year, this archway was located closer to Paradise Gardens Park.

More decor can be found in the San Francisco-themed street in Paradise Gardens Park, with additional small details paying tribute to the Year of the Dragon.

Banners featuring your favorite Disney characters in Lunar New Year inspired outfits can be found all up and down the Performance Corridor.

