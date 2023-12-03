Photos: Holiday Decorations Bring Christmas to Castaway Cay

The holiday season is here and that means the return of Very Merrytime Cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships. Some of our team is currently on the Disney Dream and we have a look at the holiday decorations on Castaway Cay.

Wreaths, garland and other cheerful decorations make for festive photo opportunities for guests visiting Disney’s Castaway Cay on a Disney Cruise.

With slight island and nautical themes thrown in, these decorations add some holiday fun to what is already always a magical experience on the private island.

Check out some photos from around Castaway Cay below:

Be sure to follow along for more from the Very Merrytime cruise aboard the Disney Dream and all the latest on Disney Cruise Line here.