Photos / Video: “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Debuts at EPCOT

The first showing of Luminous The Symphony of Us was held tonight at EPCOT, and we have some photos and a complete video of the brand-new nighttime spectacular.

The brand new nighttime spectacular, Luminous The Symphony of Us, brings guests together around World Showcase Lagoon and shines a light on the shared experiences that connect people across the globe. With a dazzling display of fireworks, fountains, lights and music, the new show will be the perfect finale to a memorable day at EPCOT.

Much like a beautiful piece of music, Luminous The Symphony of Us is made up of a series of movements representing common themes of the human experience. Guests can expect to hear new arrangements of iconic Disney hits that enliven the story, including:

Stirring, multilingual arrangements of “You’ll Be in My Heart” and “Proud Corazón”

Classic songs like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Friend Like Me”

A sweeping arrangement of “So Close” from Enchanted

Heartfelt renditions of “When She Loved Me,” “Remember Me” and “Into the Unknown”

A crescendo of music featuring “I See the Light” from Tangled, which launches into the finale.

Enveloping these movements are two new, original songs written exclusively for the show: “Heartbeat Symphony” and “Beating of our Hearts.”

Watch the Full First Performance of Luminous The Symphony of Us: