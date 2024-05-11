Photos: New Saludos Amigos Merchandise Available at EPCOT

They say they are birds of a feather. During a recent trip to EPCOT, we spotted some new merchandise for Disney’s Saludos Amigos, including plush, apparel, accessories and more.

In the shadow of the Gran Fiesta Tour starring the Three Caballeros

Of course, there’s also a brand new Saludos Amigos Mickey Ears headband, featuring the three characters and some colorful fireworks.

Mickey Ears headband, featuring the three characters and some colorful fireworks. The new headband comes from Loungefly.

Loungefly also offers a new backpack featuring the same design, perfect for caring all of your new Saludos Amigos merchandise.

merchandise. The interior of the bag also features a pattern with the three characters.

The characters can also be found on a new EPCOT World Showcase Mexico Pavilion tumbler.

And of course, there’s plenty of new apparel for men, women and children.

And last bu not least, fans of the film can add some Saludos Amigos flair to their home with this new throw blanket.