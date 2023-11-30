Photos: San Fransokyo Square Decorates For Its First Holiday Season

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure has been decorated for its first holiday season.

Some decorations have remained from the Pacific Wharf holiday season, but the still beautifully add to the holiday spirit within San Fransokyo.

The Lucky Fortune Cookery continues to have the greatest holiday lights in the history of seasonal decorations with with string of light-up take-out boxes.

With the new Ghirardelli sign and the holiday garland, the land continues to shine as the night sky creeps in.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight