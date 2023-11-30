Photos: San Fransokyo Square Decorates For Its First Holiday Season

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure has been decorated for its first holiday season.
Some decorations have remained from the Pacific Wharf holiday season, but the still beautifully add to the holiday spirit within San Fransokyo.
The Lucky Fortune Cookery continues to have the greatest holiday lights in the history of seasonal decorations with with string of light-up take-out boxes.
With the new Ghirardelli sign and the holiday garland, the land continues to shine as the night sky creeps in.
