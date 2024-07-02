Cranes Arrive at the Construction Site for Shanghai Disney Resort’s Third Hotel

A new milestone has been reached in the construction of the third hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

The arrival of two cranes on the construction site of Shanghai Disney Resort’s third hotel was shared by the Resort’s official Instagram account

Construction on the new hotel began back in August 2023 when a groundbreaking ceremony was held

Built along the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new hotel will offer views of Shanghai Disneyland in addition to indoor and outdoor recreation amenities.

Plans for the resort also include new dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.

The new deluxe hotel will include 400 rooms, adding to the 420 at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and 795 at the Toy Story Hotel

The yet-to-be-named resort will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design.

Staying true to the resort’s motto (“authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese”), the resort will also be infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy.

The third resort is also expected to provide more options for guests planning multi-day visits to the resort.