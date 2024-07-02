Cranes Arrive at the Construction Site for Shanghai Disney Resort’s Third Hotel

A new milestone has been reached in the construction of the third hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The arrival of two cranes on the construction site of Shanghai Disney Resort’s third hotel was shared by the Resort’s official Instagram account.
- Construction on the new hotel began back in August 2023 when a groundbreaking ceremony was held.
- Built along the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new hotel will offer views of Shanghai Disneyland in addition to indoor and outdoor recreation amenities.
- Plans for the resort also include new dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.
- The new deluxe hotel will include 400 rooms, adding to the 420 at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and 795 at the Toy Story Hotel.
- The yet-to-be-named resort will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design.
- Staying true to the resort’s motto (“authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese”), the resort will also be infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy.
- The third resort is also expected to provide more options for guests planning multi-day visits to the resort.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com