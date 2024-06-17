Shanghai Disneyland To Kick Off Splash-Tastic Summer Later This Month

Guests from all over the world are being invited to catch a wave and surf into a splash-tastic summer at the Shanghai Disney Resort, with new fun, food, character experiences, and merchandise!

What’s Happening:

With the excitement of summer vacation on the horizon, it’s the best time to chill-out with friends and family. From June 21 to August 31, Shanghai Disney Resort invites guests from near and far to Catch the Wave and embrace the season with a captivating fusion of wet and musical fun! With the arrival of new characters Partysaurus Rex and Angel, an array of water-soaked live shows and entertainment, along with chic summer merchandise as well as refreshing treats and beverages, guests can experience a variety of limited-time celebrations this summer at Shanghai Disney Resort!

A whole lineup of Disney characters is joining in on the fun, including some new faces and returnees who are sure to cause a splash this season during some of the resort’s most refreshing summer experiences yet!

Rex from the Pixar Animation Studios Toy Story films may make a surprise appearance in Backyard Splash Around – the interactive water play area in Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land at Shanghai Disney Resort – where he'll be turning up the party atmosphere in his first-ever dress up outfit from his Pixar short, Partysaurus Rex!

Angel, Stitch's lovingly pink female companion, will touch down in Shanghai Disney Resort just in time to celebrate June 26 Stitch Day with the trouble-making space invader Experience 626, a.k.a. Stitch! From June 26 guests will have the chance to meet Angel, Lilo, or Stitch randomly in a series of very special appearances in Tomorrowland!

Guests won’t want to miss seeing beloved Disney friends in their new summer outfits. Both Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends have taken inspiration from the season to refresh their wardrobes with all-new looks that guests can catch them wearing throughout the summer months.

This summer, Mickey and Friends are preparing a feast of summer drinks! As Mickey steps into his new role as an ice cream truck owner, his friends will also lend a helping hand with different tasks, each of them decked from head to toe in new outfits for the season inspired by fresh juices, chilled ice creams, and delicious fruit sundaes.

Duffy and Friends are taking a break from the heat in their summer cottage, where they’re looking forward to a spot of summer gardening. Their vibrant new outfits are inspired by a variety of fruits and vegetables harvested from the garden. These include shirts featuring playful pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon designs, along with outfits embellished with sweet peppers, eggplants, cherries, and other colorful produce.

During their visit, guests will also find plenty of places to relax across the resort, this time with an extra infusion of rhythm as a series of musical water experiences take over. At the Pepsi E-Stage, Ralph and Vanellope from Disney Animation’s Wreck It Ralph are back on the dance floor with the return of the summer party, Ralph Breaks the Dance Floor, igniting the atmosphere with pulsing electronic anthems and high-tempo dance moves interspersed with water splashing from the stage! The beat of summer then reaches its crescendo as the popular JAMMitors transform bins and water buckets into dynamic percussion in this special summer edition of the performance. Fan-favorite experiences, including the “Summer Blast” Castle Show, the Disney Explorer Band, and the summer edition of Swabbie Fight also return, followed by Disney Duffy’s Splashing Pre-Parade on July 15, guaranteeing exciting performances with a healthy dose of water! Meanwhile, all around the resort, new seasonal décor creates an immersive atmosphere for guests to dive into the summer spirit, with “Cool Summer” social walls in Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown making the backdrop to this year’s essential summer photo. To officially kick off summer at the resort, Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and many more will be kitting up in their new summer outfits and leaving guests soaked in a spectacularly wet fashion show!

For a truly refreshing experience, Shanghai Disney Resort’s wide selection of restaurants and kiosks will provide the ideal resting point to recharge during a fun filled summer day at the resort. This season, guests will be enthralled by the vibrant colors and fruity flavors infused in the resort’s creative treats, drinks, and set menus, each offering one unique taste after another. Whether it is the delicious fresh fruit tart from CookieAnn Bakery Café, the Watermelon Flavored Ice Cream Sundae at Pinocchio

With three new summer merchandise collections arriving one after another throughout the season, guests will find unlimited inspiration for adding some stylish flair to their summer. The 2024 Summer Mickey and Friends Collection draws inspiration from sweet and refreshing summer treats like milkshakes, puddings, and strawberries. Guests can create the ultimate summer city walk look with the adorable Chip Cross-body Bag and the anti-UV jacket made with cool-fabric. In the 2024 Summer Duffy and Friends Collection, imaginatively shaped fruits and vegetables harvested from the garden are waiting to be discovered, with the likes of flower shaped-pineapple, ukulele-shaped watermelons, and even spoon-shaped lemons infused across a range of summer essentials. Meanwhile, as Winnie the Pooh and Friends are playing in the ponds of the Hundred Acre Wood, the new 2024 Summer Winnie the Pooh and Friends Collection brims with all-things nature like green leaves, petals, and lotus leaves. With headbands, a cross-body bag, youth clothes, a magical memento and even more to choose from, the new practical yet quintessentially adorable collection is a must-have for any Pooh fan! Further details of the above summer merchandise collections, including the launch date, will be announced at a later time.

The enchantment of summer will spread throughout Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. Every Friday to Sunday, a breezy lineup of summer fun, music, and performances are set to arrive in Disneytown as part of the Summer Street Performance. Over on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, guests can also try their hand at a series of carnival-style games at the Summer Sports Camp, rekindling childhood memories while also creating new ones. For younger explorers, there’s even the chance to meet the “Little Engineer” and “Singer in the Grass” on an exciting Disneytown Wishing Star Park Adventure. Just who might these mystery creatures be? Join the adventure on Saturday and Sunday evenings throughout July and August to find out!

When it’s time to call it a day after an epic summer extravaganza, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel are the perfect destinations to extend the vacation magic. With a Hotel Spring to Summer Package-Disney Dream Vacation, guests can enjoy hotel park view rooms with free recreational activities, hotel breakfast and dinner, park tickets, a designated park dining voucher set, and Disney Premier Access inspiration set, as well as Disney Premier Access for Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, all for a great summer price!

From exciting watery experiences to enchanting seasonal offerings, guests from Shanghai and around the world are invited to cool off and dive into a splash-tastic summer filled with magic, adventure, and endless possibilities at Shanghai Disney Resort.