Sneak Peek of “Inside Out 2” Coming to the Walt Disney World Resort

Disney shared on their Instagram page a video from Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke as they shared news of a special sneak peek that will be coming soon to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Amy Poehler (the voice of Joy) and Maya Hawke (the voice of Anxiety) share that a “super secret sneak peek” of Inside Out 2 will be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • This will be taking place at Walt Disney Presents inside Disney's Hollywood Studios.
  • Guests will be able to catch an early look at the film, which will include some new friends.
  • Inside Out 2 will be in theaters on June 14.
  • Check out the video announcement below.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
