Sneak Peek of “Inside Out 2” Coming to the Walt Disney World Resort

Disney shared on their Instagram page a video from Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke as they shared news of a special sneak peek that will be coming soon to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Amy Poehler (the voice of Joy) and Maya Hawke (the voice of Anxiety) share that a "super secret sneak peek" of Inside Out 2 will be coming to the Walt Disney World

This will be taking place at Walt Disney Presents

Guests will be able to catch an early look at the film, which will include some new friends.

Inside Out 2 will be in theaters on June 14.

will be in theaters on June 14. Check out the video announcement below.

