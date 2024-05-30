Spots Still Available for The Edison’s Saturday Shaken & Stirred Series June 1st

Did you know that The Edison at Disney Springs offers cocktail classes? You still have time to register for the upcoming event on June 1 at 1 p.m.

What’s Happening:

The Saturday Shaken & Stirred series is a journey of flavors, with each class an intimate, hands-on experience guided by a private bartender.

Explore the world of high-quality spirits and uncover the secrets of expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying tastings and a light lunch.

Classes are designed for both novices and enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of education and fun.

Elevate your mixology skills by learning about ingredients, recipes, and techniques.

They welcome 10 participants per class; reserve your spot now.

The cost is $100 per ticket

Planning a Trip?:

