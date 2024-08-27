Team of Disney VoluntEARS Go to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital for Largest Hospital Visit

A wonderful team of Disney VoluntEARS created a very special day for those at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Mickey and Minnie even stopped by to bring a smile to the faces of the children there.

  • Disney VoluntEARS made a huge impact at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.
  • Managing director of Hong Kong Disney Resort Michael E. Moriarty was a part of the event and shared photos on his Instagram page.

  • It brought a smile to the faces of the children and the medical staff as they spread joy and magic throughout the community.
  • This also gave the patients time to get their minds off their medical issues and have a moment of joy during a crazy time.

  • It took a huge team of Disney VoluntEARS which made it the biggest hospital visit yet.
  • This teamwork made it an unforgettable day for the patients, staff, and the incredible Disney VoluntEARS.
  • This is a day that all who were a part of will not soon forget.

