Team of Disney VoluntEARS Go to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital for Largest Hospital Visit

A wonderful team of Disney VoluntEARS created a very special day for those at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Mickey and Minnie even stopped by to bring a smile to the faces of the children there.

What’s Happening:

Disney VoluntEARS made a huge impact at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

Managing director of Hong Kong Disney Resort Michael E. Moriarty was a part of the event and shared photos on his Instagram page.

It brought a smile to the faces of the children and the medical staff as they spread joy and magic throughout the community.

This also gave the patients time to get their minds off their medical issues and have a moment of joy during a crazy time.

It took a huge team of Disney VoluntEARS which made it the biggest hospital visit yet.

This teamwork made it an unforgettable day for the patients, staff, and the incredible Disney VoluntEARS.

This is a day that all who were a part of will not soon forget.