Team of Disney VoluntEARS Go to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital for Largest Hospital Visit

A wonderful team of Disney VoluntEARS created a very special day for those at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Mickey and Minnie even stopped by to bring a smile to the faces of the children there.
What’s Happening:
- Disney VoluntEARS made a huge impact at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.
- Managing director of Hong Kong Disney Resort Michael E. Moriarty was a part of the event and shared photos on his Instagram page.
- It brought a smile to the faces of the children and the medical staff as they spread joy and magic throughout the community.
- This also gave the patients time to get their minds off their medical issues and have a moment of joy during a crazy time.
- It took a huge team of Disney VoluntEARS which made it the biggest hospital visit yet.
- This teamwork made it an unforgettable day for the patients, staff, and the incredible Disney VoluntEARS.
- This is a day that all who were a part of will not soon forget.
