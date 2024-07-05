Hollywood Personality Terry Crews Stops By Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind For The First Time

Terry Crews, star of numerous film and television projects, made an appearance at the popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT recently.

Actor Terry Crews and his family recently teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy at Walt Disney World

It was Crews’ first time experiencing the thrilling omnicoaster which also features his character Centurion Tal Marik, a commander in the Nova Corps who greets guests at the beginning of the attraction.

Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews smiled and laughed throughout the ride, cheering and clapping as they returned from their adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-thrill attraction at EPCOT and features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney Coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters anywhere in the world. An innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering, the coaster cars actually rotate (a controlled) 360 degrees to aim the attention of the guests so they can focus on the action taking place on the popular attraction.

Crews appears as Centurion Tal Marik through the first portions of the attraction which set up the story for what guests will experience aboard their adventure. He appears alongside others from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, including Glenn Close, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana.

franchise, including Glenn Close, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana.