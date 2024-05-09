The Edison Offers South of the Border Cocktail Class on May 18th

The Edison at Disney Springs is offering a special South of the Border cocktail class on May 18 at 1:00 p.m. Space is limited, and the cost is $100 per person.
What's Happening:
- The Edison’s Saturday Shaken & Stirred series is a journey of flavors, with each class an intimate, hands-on experience guided by a private bartender.
- Explore the world of high-quality spirits and uncover the secrets of expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying tastings and a light lunch.
- Classes are designed for both novices and enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of education and fun.
- Elevate your mixology skills by learning about ingredients, recipes, and techniques.
- They welcome 10 participants per class; reserve your spot now.
