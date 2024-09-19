The “Fantasy Springs Music Album” Now Available at Tokyo DisneySea

The “Fantasy Springs Music Album” Deluxe has been released and is now available at Tokyo DisneySea.
- The “Fantasy Springs Music Album” Deluxe is available at Tokyo DisneySea along with other previously released music.
Tokyo DisneySea “Fantasy Springs Music Album” Deluxe:
- This new album features the music of Fantasy Springs, the new theme port of Tokyo DisneySea.
Track List:
Disc 1
- 01 Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey (Ride-Thru Mix)
- 02 Frozen Journey of Anna and Elsa: Cue Line BGM
- 03 Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey: Music Box (Premiere release)
- 04 Frozen Kingdom Area Music
Disc 2
- 01 Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure (Ride-Through Mix)
- 02 Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure: Exterior BGM (Premiere release)
- 03 Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure: Interior BGM (Premiere release)
- 04 The Jolly Roger Boat Song (Premiere release)
Disc 3
- 01 Fairy Tinkerbell's Busy Buggy (Ride-Thru Mix)
- 02 Fantasy Springs Suite (Day) (Premiere release)
Disc 4
- 01 Rapunzel's Lantern Festival (Ride-Thru Mix)
- 02 Rapunzel's Lantern Festival: Queue Line BGM (Premiere release)
- 03 Snuggly Duckling BGM (Premiere release)
- 04 Fantasy Springs Suite (Night) (Premiere release)
