The Westin Anaheim Resort Introduces New Summer Offers in Celebration of Its Third Anniversary

The Westin Anaheim Resort has revealed some exciting new summer offers in celebration of its third anniversary.

What’s Happening:

The upscale AAA Four-Diamond hotel is situated directly across from the Disneyland Resort

In celebration, the resort is adding some new offers just in time for the summer season.

Guests who book three or more nights under the new Stay 3 Receive Complimentary Breakfast offer will enjoy daily hot buffet breakfast for up to two adults and two children throughout their stay at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Tangerine Room.

This special offer must be booked by June 21st, 2024, and is available for stays on select dates from June 21st to July 31st, 2024.

Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite members and above will be able to book the Elite Exclusive Offer 10,000 Points rewards Elite Members with an additional 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per stay.

This special offer must be booked by June 21st, 2024, and is available for stays on select dates now through August 18th, 2024.

All guests who stay at The Westin Anaheim Resort can enjoy the outdoor heated swimming pool, with comfortable lounge chairs in the surrounding lush garden oasis and food and beverage service from Bella’s Splash Pool Bar.

Mood-lifting botanicals and the soothing signature White Tea fragrance distinctive to The Westin Brand envelope guests as they enter the hotel lobby.

Well-appointed guest rooms and suites feature state-of-the-art technology panels controlling lighting, room temperature, and service requests, with luxe amenities like the Westin Heavenly Rain Shower, Westin Heavenly bath amenities, and the newly arrived Next Generation Heavenly Beds.

Park View rooms provide the perfect vantage point for experiencing the Disneyland Resort’s fireworks.

For more information on The Westin Anaheim Resort and to book your stay, click here