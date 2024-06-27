This Fall and Holiday Season Save on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels

This fall and holiday season, guests can save on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels.
What's Happening:
- Stay in the magic this fall and holiday season and save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels.
- Save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024.
- Enjoy other savings for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, 2024.
- Plus, get free Park Hopper benefits when you take advantage of this offer and upgrade to a Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package that includes non discounted 4-day (or longer) date-based theme park tickets.
Save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save up to 25% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
Save up to 20% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save up to 15% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Important Details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non discounted price for the same room.
- Length-of-stay requirements may apply.
- Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
- Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Learn more about the ticket use period.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Deluxe Suites; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows and Island Tower Rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- Valid admission is required to enjoy the theme parks and is not included in this room offer, unless you upgrade to a room-and-ticket package for the Park Hopper offer. Theme park reservations may be required based on admission type.
