This Fall and Holiday Season Save on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels

This fall and holiday season, guests can save on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels.

What's Happening:

Stay in the magic this fall and holiday season and save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels.

Save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024.

Enjoy other savings for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, 2024.

Plus, get free Park Hopper benefits when you take advantage of this offer and upgrade to a Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package that includes non discounted 4-day (or longer) date-based theme park tickets.

Save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save up to 25% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Save up to 20% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save up to 15% on rooms for stays most nights from December 9 to December 25, 2024 OR save up to 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 8, 2024:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Important Details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non discounted price for the same room.

Length-of-stay requirements may apply.

Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.

Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Learn more about the ticket use period.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Deluxe Suites; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows and Island Tower Rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Valid admission is required to enjoy the theme parks and is not included in this room offer, unless you upgrade to a room-and-ticket package for the Park Hopper offer. Theme park reservations may be required based on admission type.