9 Year Old Tiana Fan Receives Life-Changing Gift As Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opens at Walt Disney World

A very special 9-year-old Tiana fan from Georgia was recently invited to the Walt Disney World Resort to not only experience the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, but also receive a life changing gift.

What’s Happening:

Elisa Ynafante Ferreira is a spirited 9-year-old from Georgia born with a limb difference. She’s inspired by her favorite Disney character, Princess Tiana, to overcome challenges every day. Recently, Elisa received a surprise fit for royalty when she became the first-ever recipient of a special Princess Tiana bionic arm cover from Open Bionics.

Elisa is the youngest person to be named an “Unstoppable Girl Scout” for her leadership and commitment to her community. In her free time, Elisa is a competitive dancer, and loves to go camping and horseback riding. She’s a great big sister to her two siblings, and dreams of becoming a doctor when she grows up. What she thought was an average trip to Florida turned into a VIP experience, including receiving her new Princess Tiana bionic arm cover, attending an exclusive soiree and riding the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction in Walt Disney World Resort, before its official opening to guests.

Children with limb differences often face challenges, including feeling self-conscious about their prosthetic limbs. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States an estimated 1 in every 2,100 babies is born with a limb reduction defect, highlighting a more common occurrence than many realize.

Since 2018, Disney has made artwork available to Open Bionics, a medical device company that develops Disney-themed covers for bionic Hero Arms, which provide multi-grip functionality to help enhance the human body. These Hero Arms empower children with limb differences to celebrate their uniqueness as the true superpower.

With the belief that the magic of Disney should be accessible to everyone, the eldest of three children, Elisa is also a dream chaser much like Princess Tiana.

Elisa’s journey is not just a story; it’s inspiration for all of us. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open at the Walt Disney World Resort.