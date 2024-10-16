Photos: Removal of Bayou Country Walls Affords Closer Look At Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Ahead of Nov. Opening

Guests visiting Disneyland Park can get a closer look at the upcoming new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, thanks to the construction walls (or progress walls, whatever you prefer) coming down in what is now known as Bayou Country.

While those visiting can’t experience the attraction just yet, thanks to the wall removals, we can now see additional signage and details surrounding the new experience, set to open on November 15th at Disneyland Park. The opening date was revealed late this summer as part of the D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Experience

Beginning Monday, October 21st through November 13th, Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction prior to its official opening on November 15th. For these previews, a virtual queue will be in place via the Disneyland app. Magic Key holders with a Disneyland Park reservation for that day will have the opportunity to join the virtual queue starting at 7:00 a.m. Any Magic Key holder who has entered either park will also have the opportunity to join the virtual queue starting at noon (for previews later that day).

In the new attraction, based on the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess And The Frog, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. The ride has already opened at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and is set to open at Disneyland on November 15th.

