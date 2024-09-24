Tropical Storm Watch in Effect For Orange and Osceola Counties

Walt Disney World is now within a Tropical Storm Watch as likely-to-be Hurricane Helene makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

What’s Happening:

  • The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for East Central Florida, including Orange and Osceola counties where Walt Disney World is located.
  • Tropical Cyclone Nine, soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Helene, is steadily growing in the Gulf of Mexico into a major storm, the largest to hit the United States this hurricane season.
  • Based on the current trajectory of the storm, Thursday should see the Orlando area feel the biggest impact, including wind gusts up to 60 mph, possible tornadoes, and localized flooding.
  • Governor DeSantis has declared an emergency for over half of Florida’s 67 counties as the state prepares for the storm, writes CNN.
  • With strengthening expected to continue over the next 48 hours, the storm could have major effects for Orlando vacationers experiencing the parks.
  • Of course, with it still being early, the track and strength of the storm could change.
  • Walt Disney World’s Hurricane Policy can be found on their website.
