Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With a Pixar Fest Flair

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can celebrate both Pixar Fast and AAPI Heritage Month with a special Turning Red photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Magic Key holders can enjoy a new Disney Photopass offering in honor of AAPI Heritage month, featuring a magic shot themed to the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red.

Available during the month of May (which also happens to coincide with Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort), this Magic Shot will make your photos look like a bulletin board out of Mei Lin’s room, as seen in the 2022 film.

While Magic Key passholders will take center stage, they will be surrounded by retro-inspired iconography from the film, including a virtual pet and a “Tween Beat” magazine cover featuring the fictitious boy band, 4-Town.

Pixar fans will also love Easter Eggs from the film that have made it into this Disney Photopass offering as well, including the bunny from the animated short, Burrow, as well as a sticker featuring Sox the cat from the film Lightyear, that appears on Miriam’s skateboard in Turning Red.

Other visuals include a Canadian flag (the film takes place in Toronto), photos of Mei Lin and her friends, and even Tyler with his face vandalized (even though (spoiler) he becomes part of their 4-Townies crew by the end of the film).

Disneyland Magic Key holders can find this special Disney Photopass opportunity under the Silly Symphony Swings

This offer will be available through the end of the month, May 31st.

This Magic Key offering is subject to change or cancellation without notice, and Magic Key Holders must present a valid Magic Key pass.

Valid park admission and reservation required for park entry. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded.

Photo opportunity subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy. Disney PhotoPass locations may become unavailable due to inclement weather.