New Summer Menu for Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris

A new menu has arrived just in time for summer at Victoria's Home-Style Restaurant along Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the new summer menu for Victoria's Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris.
  • Some of the new menu items include:

Original Cold Brew Coffee

  • Milk, Coffee Flavoured Cold Brew Concentrated and Cane Syrup
  • 7€

Cold Brew Coffee to Customize

  • Milk, Cold Brew Concentrated, Whipped Cream + Syrup
  • Caramel or Popcorn or Speculoos Flavours + Sauce
  • Cocoa or Caramel Flavor
  • 8€

Milkshakes:

Donald’s Marvellous Milkshake

  • Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Mango Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Doughnut
  • 14€

Mickey’s Marvellous Milkshake

  • Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Cocoa-Hazelnuts, Milk, Whipped Cream and Brownie
  • 14€

Minnie’s Marvellous Milkshake

  • Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Raspberry Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Raspberry Flavour Cupcake
  • 14€

Pastry:

Cake to Share

  • Crispy raspberry biscuit, passion fruit confit, and vanilla mousseline cream.
  • 15€

Full Menu:

