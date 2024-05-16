Vineyard Vines to Host Grand Opening Ceremony for New Disney Springs Location on May 17th

Popular clothing brand Vineyard Vines will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for their new location at Disney Springs tomorrow, May 17th.

What’s Happening:

Founded by brothers Shep & Ian Murray in 1998, Vineyard Vines is famous for its smiling pink whale and whimsical ties, offering a wide range of clothes and accessories – from polos and tees to performance gear and Shep Shirts for men, women and kids.

Having opened at the end of April, the company will be celebrating their new Disney Springs location with a Grand Opening event planned for Friday, May 17th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Attendees to the event can receive a gift with purchase when you spend $150 or more, in addition to enjoying live music, special prizes, food, drinks and so much more.

Located in the heart of Disney Springs, the new store showcases the brand's signature collections of clothing and accessories for men, women and kids including vineyard vines signature t-shirts, stylish swimwear and more.

With more than 100 store locations nationwide, this exciting expansion marks the continued commitment to delivering a unique shopping experience in key destinations across the country.

What They’re Saying:

Ian Murray, Co-Founder of Vineyard Vines: "We could not be more excited to bring our first store to Walt Disney World

"We could not be more excited to bring our first store to Shep Murray, Co-Founder of Vineyard Vines: "This opening marks the 14th vineyard vines store in Florida. It also represents an important milestone for our brand as we continue to expand our retail footprint and engage with customers in popular tourist and leisure destinations."