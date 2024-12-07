Visit Orlando Makes Record-Breaking Donation to Local Charities with Funds Raised During Popular “Magical Dining” Program

Visit Orlando has made a record-breaking donation to local charities using funds raised through the popular Visit Orlando Magical Dining program.
What’s Happening:
- Visit Orlando has announced a record-breaking donation to Orange County charities, raised through this year’s Visit Orlando Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health.
- This donation of $352,218 is a 30% increase over 2023 and breaks the program’s previous record set in 2020.
- Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised over $2.9 million for local charities since launching the charity fundraising component in 2009.
- This year’s primary beneficiary, The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, helps families recover from hardship while promoting environmental sustainability.
- To expand the impact of the donation, Visit Orlando awarded $3,000 to nonprofits in each of Orange County’s six commission districts. These organizations were selected for their creative approaches to fostering thriving, sustainable communities – a theme this year. The recipients are:
- Hope Along the Way – Supporting families through life’s challenges.
- New Image Youth Center – Empowering youth with educational resources.
- Next Step Foundation – Promoting recovery and wellness in the community.
- United Against Poverty – Offering tools to improve lives and livelihoods.
- WASH Foundation – Advocating for clean water and sustainable practices.
- CDA “WE Care” – Building strong, compassionate communities.
- Designed to celebrate Central Florida’s culinary offerings and encourage the locals to try new dining locations and experience, this year’s program featured $40 and $60 pre-fixe menus at 150 of the region’s top restaurants, including MICHELIN Guide honorees, with a portion of the price of every meal going directly to local charities.
- There were 150 participating restaurants, and diners had more options than ever before to experience Orlando’s culinary experiences, and four restaurants were recognized for their standout contributions to the program:
- Summer House on the Lake (at Disney Springs): Top performing new restaurant: $40 menu
- Chayote Barrio Kitchen: Top performing new restaurant: $60 menu
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room: Largest increase in meals served year over year
- Seasons 52 – Orlando: Top performing restaurant overall
- For more information about Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, including other participating restaurants, be sure to visit their official site, here.
What They’re Saying:
- Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando: “Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining not only shines a spotlight on the incredible culinary talent throughout our destination but also strengthens the community by supporting meaningful local causes. This year’s program was our largest to date, with 150 restaurants participating, including 25 new venues and nine MICHELIN Guide honorees—and the results are evident with the donation raised. We are deeply grateful to all diners and restaurant partners whose contributions are transforming lives and helping build a sustainable future in Central Florida.”
- Erick Hawkins, chief administrative officer, Orlando Health, and Visit Orlando board member: "We're truly thankful to our local community and visitors from beyond Orlando for supporting these nonprofits through their participation in Magical Dining. With this record-breaking year, we’re especially excited to continue seeing how this extraordinary program’s impact enhances the health and wellness of our community."
