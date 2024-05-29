Wall Behind Dreamers Point Finally Revealed at EPCOT

The cover has been removed from the wall behind Dreamers Point in World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT. We were able to get photos of its design.

The design of the wall behind Dreamers Point in World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT is now on full display.

This opened for Walt's birthday in December, and a Walt the Dreamer statue is located right behind Spaceship Earth

Although the statue and EPCOT inspired bench were revealed, the tarp remained behind the wall until now.

The patterns and shapes match with the pavement and other designs in World Celebration Gardens.

About Dreamers Point: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Explore lush gardens, listen to stirring musical performances and delight in festival fun at Dreamers Point. Here, you’ll also discover a statue of Walt Disney a reminder for us all to dream big.

Dreamers Point is scheduled to open in World Celebration, the EPCOT neighborhood offering experiences to connect us to one another and to our world.

