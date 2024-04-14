Photos: Walt Disney Studios Store Reopens Following Lengthy Refurbishment at Walt Disney Studios Park

The red carpet was rolled out as the Walt Disney Studios Store at Disneyland Paris reopened after a lengthy refurbishment.

The Walt Disney Studios Store is the first gift shop guests come across as they enter Walt Disney Studios Park on the left hand side. The architecture of the building is classic Hollywood, with the Earful Tower standing proudly behind. Sadly though, it looks like this refurbishment did not stretch to include freshening up the exterior.

Inside is where all the work took place. The interior mostly remains the same, however there was a brand-new PANDORA jewelry stand added right at the main entrance of the store.

This is just the beginning of major changes for Walt Disney Studios Park, which will soon be renamed to Disney Adventure World. This will bring a whole new theme to Studio 1 (which closes on April 25th for its year-long makeover) and improved landscaping once you enter the park proper.

