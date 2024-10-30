Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Announces $275 Million Investment Expanding Event Space and Modernizing Existing Space and Rooms

The expansion will make the facilities some of the largest on the East Coast

The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin has announced a massive expansion of their event space, increasing the space available by 120,000 square feet.

What’s Happening:

The largest renovation and expansion in the history of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has been announced, with $275 million invested.

The investment is highlighted by an additional 120,000 square feet of event space in the current meeting and convention floor plan at the property.

This renovation and expansion will also see modern upgrades to the existing meeting spaces, as well as the guest rooms at the Swan, along with tech upgrades and enhancements throughout the property.

The expansion will bring the total meeting space across the property (The Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve) to 469,000 square feet. Along with 2.619 guest rooms, this makes the property one of the largest convention properties on the East Coast.

The new expansion will extend the hotel’s largest contiguous event space to 175,000 feet, making it one of the largest hotel event spaces in the country.

This marks the first major expansion at the Walt Disney World Dolphin’s meeting space since 2003, and a new two-story annex will be built and connected to the hotel’s existing convention space.

The new annex will offer 41,000 square feet of multi-purpose space and 24,000 square feet of additional pre-function space on the first floor. The second floor will house a ballroom offering 41,000 square feet of divisible event space, with 14,000 square feet of pre-function foyer space.

The new entry will feature an open atrium, featuring natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, complete with a winding staircase and two-story chandelier.

The property’s original Michael Graves design inspiration will carry through the new space with modern touches featuring water themes alongside warm, wooden details.

State-of-the-art event technology will be installed throughout the new structure. For groups needing even more space, outdoor power and infrastructure will be added next to the annex to easily add temporary structures in an environmentally friendly manner.

The project will break ground in November with an anticipated completion in late summer 2026.

The existing meeting space at the Swan and Dolphin will also be enhanced with a new modern look with new technology upgrades. Walt Disney World Dolphin have recently completed an upgrade and similar enhancements at the Walt Disney World Swan are underway and will be completed in phases, with the final work completed by summer 2025.

Along with event space, the property is also remodeling all the guest rooms of the Walt Disney World Swan. The new design features a modern aesthetic and luxury tile flooring and new appointments. The rooms at the Walt Disney World Swan are set to be complete by the end of the year.

What They’re Saying:

Area General Manager Sean Verney: “We look forward to delivering such a major transformation for our customers. These enhancements will be a great addition to our iconic and award-winning operation. It positions our property to remain at the forefront of meeting and convention venues globally.”