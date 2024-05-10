Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to Receive Increased Table Service Dining Discount for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days

For the second half of this year’s V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an increased dining discount at select table service locations.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an increased discount when dining at select locations throughout Walt Disney World—available only during V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.

From May 28th through June 26th, 2024—save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at the following locations:

Magic Kingdom:

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cinderella’s Royal Table

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Tree Tavern

The Plaza Restaurant

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

EPCOT:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Spice Road Table

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

50’s Prime Time Café

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Hollywood & Vine

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Tiffins Restaurant

Tusker House Restaurant

Disney Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Boma – Flavors of Africa, Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa

– Boma – Flavors of Africa, Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno

– Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro

– Sebastian’s Bistro Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71

– California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71 Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago

– Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridian Cafe and Narcoosee’s

– Cítricos, Grand Floridian Cafe and Narcoosee’s Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe

– Olivia’s Cafe Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and 'Ohana

– Kona Cafe and 'Ohana Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall

– Boatwright’s Dining Hall Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

– Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill

– The Turf Club Bar and Grill Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill

– Wind & Waves Grill Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe

– Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe and Yachtsman Steakhouse

Click here for more details on what Passholders can expect during this year’s V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.