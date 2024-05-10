Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to Receive Increased Table Service Dining Discount for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days

For the second half of this year’s V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an increased dining discount at select table service locations.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an increased discount when dining at select locations throughout Walt Disney World—available only during V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.
- From May 28th through June 26th, 2024—save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at the following locations:
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- The Crystal Palace
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Spice Road Table
- 50’s Prime Time Café
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Hollywood & Vine
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Tusker House Restaurant
Disney Resort Hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Boma – Flavors of Africa, Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno
- Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71
- Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridian Cafe and Narcoosee’s
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and 'Ohana
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall
- Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill
- Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe
- Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe and Yachtsman Steakhouse
Click here for more details on what Passholders can expect during this year’s V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.
