44th News and Documentary Emmys: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 44th News & Doc Emmys have taken place over the last two nights, and while The Walt Disney Company was nominated throughout, it was CNN and VICE News that were taking home the trophies.

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The awards were split into two nights, with the News Emmys being presented on September 27th, and the Documentary, or “Doc”, Emmys on Thursday, September 28th. The first night, ABC News took home the coveted Outstanding Live News Program award for their nightly broadcast of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. The second night was more fruitful for the Walt Disney Company, namely National Geographic’s documentary, Retrograde.

“This year’s News Emmy honorees are a testament to the health and vitality of the broadcast journalism profession,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “Tonight’s winning reports shine a light on events of critical importance to a global audience while adhering to the highest standards of the craft of journalism. There has never been a time when the need for fact-based, objective journalism is more pressing, and we congratulate tonight’s winners for their achievement.”

You can check out the complete list of winners from The Walt Disney Company below:

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Super/Natural, National Geographic

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

Retrograde, National Geographic

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

Retrograde, National Geographic

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Retrograde, National Geographic

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers, National Geographic