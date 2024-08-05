6 New “Layla in the Loop” Episodes Now Available from PBS KIDS

Six new episodes of Lyla in the Loop are now available to stream on the PBS KIDS app and airing on local PBS stations (check local listings for details).
What’s Happening:
- Lyla, Stu, and the whole Loops crew are back in twelve new problem-solving stories across six brand-new episodes of Lyla in the Loop.
- The latest fun-filled adventures will have them traveling to new locations and meeting a new character, Ale, a 7-year-old Cuban girl with a voracious sense of wonder.
- STEM-fueled adventures in these episodes include building Stu his own special Stu-mobile, finding the owner of a gummy worm-filled tote bag, and working to retrieve a toy glider from a puddle without getting wet.
- The following episodes are now available:
- “Uh-Oh!/The Puddle” – Lyla breaks a group project./Lyla's toy glider gets stuck in a big puddle.
- “Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out” – Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag's owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
- “Stu's Up/Roll n' Scoot” – Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
- “Moon Rock Cove/Rainbow Collection” – Liana and Louisa compete to see who's more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
- “2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile” – Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
- “Lyla’s Lucky Strike/Lyla Out of the Loop” – Lyla learns how to bowl./Lyla feels left out when Everett and Ale's friendship thrives
- With each new episode, Lyla in the Loop aims to introduce young viewers to important STEM-related topics, including computational thinking and creativity.
- The animated series for kids ages 4-8, produced by Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios, follows Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old girl, who lives in a big city with her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters in her community.
- Visit PBSKIDS.org/Lyla to watch the latest episodes and interact with Lyla and Stu through interactive games and activities.