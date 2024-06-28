Emmy Winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale To Announce 76th Emmy Nominations

Emmy Winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph are set to announce the 76th Emmy Nominations next month in a ceremony that will be held at the historic El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

The Television Academy announced today that the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be presented by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph at a ceremony slated for Wednesday, July 17, at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT.

The ceremony will stream live from the historic El Capitan Theatre on Emmys.com/nominations

Three-time Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and author Tony Hale is best known for his role as "Gary Walsh" in HBO's Emmy Award-winning political satire Veep. Hale won two Emmys for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" for Veep in 2013 and 2015 and was nominated in the same category in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He won his third Emmy in 2023 for "Outstanding Lead Performance in a Children's Program" for The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+ Inside Out 2 , and on July 25, he will co-star in Netflix's The Decameron , a dark comedy series set during the bubonic plague in 1348 Italy. Later this year he will also co-star in the Netflix period crime drama, Woman of the Hour, opposite Anna Kendrick.

. In 2022, the role garnered her the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series," and in 2023, the Critics Choice Award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" as well as a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series." Additionally, Ralph has received five NAACP Image Award nominations for her work in over 100 episodes of UPN's and had a lead role in Nickelodeon's hit series Other television credits include Showtime's , CBS's Emmy-nominated and HBO's Ralph has starred in numerous films and will next be seen in the Bleecker Street comedy alongside Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullally in theaters July 26. The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on ABC.

What They’re Saying:

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego: "While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling. Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."