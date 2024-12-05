Get Ready for More Epic Adventures in Miniature Proportions on Second Season of National Geographic’s “A Real Bug’s Life”

Get ready for a second season of the highly entertaining and dramatic world of bugs with National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life coming to Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

A new season of the Disney+ original series from National Geographic, A Real Bug’s Life , is set to return and go even deeper into the weird, wild, and wonderful world of bugs.

, is set to return and go even deeper into the weird, wild, and wonderful world of bugs. Inspired by the classic film from Pixar Animation Studios, A Bug’s Life , the second season proves that a real bug’s life is just as dramatic as their animated counterparts.

, the second season proves that a real bug’s life is just as dramatic as their animated counterparts. Narrated by Awkwafina ( Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon ) , season two shows off more high-stakes battles, enchanting love stories and bug superpowers in a season packed with some of the most extraordinary tiny characters you’ll ever meet.

, season two shows off more high-stakes battles, enchanting love stories and bug superpowers in a season packed with some of the most extraordinary tiny characters you’ll ever meet. Using cutting-edge filming technology — including motion-controlled cameras, ultra high-speed lenses, macro filming, photogrammetry, probe and microscope lenses, racing first-person drones and ultra high-speed cameras — the series captures precise shots of creatures on an incredibly small scale, also revealing never-before-filmed behaviors and traits including first-ever filmed encounters with the Malaysian tiger beetle running so fast that it temporarily loses its ability to see clearly. Also, the femme fatale firefly stealing from a rival spider’s web, American giant stag beetles battling for a mate, and the hatching of peacock spiderlings, small as a grain of sand.

As an added bonus this season, viewers will also get a special, behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the series, which features 130 bug species across six continents with 450 experts and crew.

Audiences will follow incredible stories of tiny heroes, like the peacock spiders that can see more colors than humans and can jump 40 times their body length; the fireflies that can create cold light with an enzyme called "luciferase"; and the damselfly nymphs that can grab their prey in less time than it takes for one to blink an eye.

Five new episodes of A Real Bug’s Life stream January 15th on Disney+. All episodes of the first season are currently streaming on the platform.

stream January 15th on Disney+. All episodes of the first season are currently streaming on the platform. These newest episodes take viewers to the tropical beaches of Malaysia and the misty forests of the Smoky Mountains to the wetlands of Derbyshire and Down Under.

New episodes include: LOVE IN THE FOREST



On a midsummer’s night, Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Forest is swarming with bugs looking for love. A clumsy luna moth, a headstrong stag beetle and a fearless firefly each have just one tiny window to mate and fulfill their destiny. So how do these tiny creatures brave the darkness and find each other? The course of true love has never run smoothly…

LIFE’S A BEACH

A tropical beach may be paradise for people, but it’s one of the toughest places on Earth for bugs. A young female hermit crab is growing up fast and needs to find a bigger shell if she’s going to survive. But her search for an upgrade soon gets her in trouble, and her chances of making it to adulthood are at the mercy of the tides.

ONCE A POND A TIME

In an English pond, a delicate young damselfly and a host of other bugs battle predators and humans to make it to the surface by summer. Even once the damselfly transforms into an adult and sets his heart on finding a mate, old foes are waiting for him. Can he overcome huge challenges, leave his past behind, and escape the pond for good?

TINY HEROES DOWN UNDER

Many think Australia’s bugs are the stuff of nightmares. But truly, they’re just trying hard to survive, and some are surprisingly cute. Meet an adorable peacock spider dancing his way to a female, a jack jumper ant battling to protect her family, and a weevil trying to stay alive in the face of a fearsome climate. Soon, a viewer will realize these bugs aren’t all villains but tiny heroes Down Under.

BEE-HIND THE CAMERA

Surviving hordes of army ants, chasing some of the fastest-running insects on Earth, crawling through muddy mangrove swamps, and climbing to the top of the rainforest canopy, this is how a team of world-renowned scientists, experts and filmmakers armed with the most innovative filming equipment capture the hidden world and untold stories of the planet’s tiniest and most underappreciated animals—bugs!