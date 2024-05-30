New “20/20” Reports on the Holly Bobo Case After Witness Recants Testimony

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 reports on the Holly Bobo case after a witness recants testimony, along with an exclusive jailhouse interview with Zach Adams, the convicted killer.

In 2011, a witness last saw 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo walking into the Tennessee woods with an unknown man. Three years later, authorities found her remains miles from her home. After the largest and most expensive investigation in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) history, authorities ultimately charged Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry with the kidnapping and murder of Holly.

Although there was little physical evidence and no DNA linking any of the men to the crime, a jury convicted Zach at trial — based mainly on Jason’s testimony, in which he stated that he had been present when Zach shot and killed Holly. Dylan Adams and Jason Autry both eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Earlier this year, Jason recanted his testimony, saying he made it all up, and while prosecutors stand by the conviction, lawyers for Zach are now asking a judge to grant him a new trial.

20/20 features new reporting from GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and the never-before-seen video of Jason’s recantation.

features new reporting from co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and the never-before-seen video of Jason’s recantation. The special also includes an exclusive jailhouse interview with Zach, as well as interviews with original case investigators from the TBI, FBI and U.S. Marshall’s office; Zach’s mother; and forensic psychologist Katie Spirko, Psy.D., who is working with the Adams family to investigate his case.

