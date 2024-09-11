New “20/20” Features Deborah Roberts’ Exclusive Interview with Former Ballet Dancer Ashley Benefield

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 features an interview with Ashley Benefield, a former ballet dancer who was accused of fatally shooting her husband.
What’s Happening:
- Ashley Benefield met her husband Doug in 2016 and got married just 13 days later, where they set out to revolutionize the dance world with the creation of the American National Ballet.
- Slowly, their tumultuous relationship fell apart until Ashley fatally shot Doug in September 2020, claiming self-defense and alleging years of domestic abuse.
- The case was labeled as the “Black Swan Trial” by the media, with Doug’s family and friends painting a different picture of Ashely.
- Now, Benefield is breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with co-anchor Deborah Roberts, where she provides shocking details of the events leading up to the shooting and the continued legal battles she faces over Doug’s killing.
- The 20/20 episode includes interviews with Ashley’s mother, Alicia Byers; Doug’s daughter, Eva Benefield; assistant state attorneys Suzanne O’Donnell and Rebecca Freel; Ashley’s defense attorney, Neil Taylor; former American National Ballet principal dancer Sara Murawski; Doug’s cousin Tommie Benefield; and family attorney Stephanie Murphy.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, September 13th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
