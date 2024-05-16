New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of a Celebrity Hairstylist

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 investigates the murder of a celebrity hairstylist, including interviews with friends and family of the victim.

What’s Happening:

In 2016, Fabio “Big Daddy” Sementilli was a beloved and sought-after hairstylist with a client roster that included Jennifer Lopez, Russell Crowe, Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.

When Sementilli was discovered lying lifeless on his family’s pool deck with multiple stab wounds to his neck and back, his family, friends and the hair-care industry were devastated. Initially, police suspected he had been a victim of a burglary gone wrong — until DNA found in his car led them to an unlikely suspect, who had attended Sementelli’s memorial service sporting an injury.

includes exclusive new details on the case, including a chilling firsthand account of what the killer said happened. The program features reporting from ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and interviews with Mirella Sementilli, Fabio’s sister; Luigi Sementilli, Fabio’s son; Vanda Apostoli-Carino, Fabio’s first wife; and Fabio’s close friends Joe Mercurio, Antonio Quintieri and Dominic and Connie Veroni.

Additional interviews include Elyse Bleuel, a close friend of Fabio’s wife, Monica; Robert Villa, Los Angeles County deputy district attorney; and a former colleague of the convicted killer.

20/20 airs Friday, May 17th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu