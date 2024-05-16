New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of a Celebrity Hairstylist

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 investigates the murder of a celebrity hairstylist, including interviews with friends and family of the victim.
What’s Happening:
- In 2016, Fabio “Big Daddy” Sementilli was a beloved and sought-after hairstylist with a client roster that included Jennifer Lopez, Russell Crowe, Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.
- When Sementilli was discovered lying lifeless on his family’s pool deck with multiple stab wounds to his neck and back, his family, friends and the hair-care industry were devastated. Initially, police suspected he had been a victim of a burglary gone wrong — until DNA found in his car led them to an unlikely suspect, who had attended Sementelli’s memorial service sporting an injury.
- An all-new 20/20 includes exclusive new details on the case, including a chilling firsthand account of what the killer said happened.
- The program features reporting from ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and interviews with Mirella Sementilli, Fabio’s sister; Luigi Sementilli, Fabio’s son; Vanda Apostoli-Carino, Fabio’s first wife; and Fabio’s close friends Joe Mercurio, Antonio Quintieri and Dominic and Connie Veroni.
- Additional interviews include Elyse Bleuel, a close friend of Fabio’s wife, Monica; Robert Villa, Los Angeles County deputy district attorney; and a former colleague of the convicted killer.
- 20/20 airs Friday, May 17th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
