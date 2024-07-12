ABC News Announces Special Coverage Of 2024 Republican and Democratic National Conventions

ABC News has announced special coverage of 2024 Republican and Democratic National Conventions all day, Monday through Thursday, each week on ABC, ABC News Live and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Today, ABC News announced special coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18, and the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Throughout each day, there will be coverage on the candidates, campaign updates, party platforms, key speeches, polling and the issues most important to voters. Primetime coverage will air for one hour (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC every day of the conventions, and ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 streaming news channel, will have primetime coverage from 7:00 p.m. EDT to 12:00 a.m. EDT. Hulu will also have live reports available all day.

anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead coverage, joined by ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis on each of the four nights of both conventions, beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live, followed by one hour at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC with special reports throughout every day. Coverage will feature ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, Washington, D.C., bureau chief Rick Klein, correspondent Alex Perez and contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade. Contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie, Asma Khalid and Reince Priebus will provide analysis for network and streaming coverage. World News Tonight with David Muir and ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis will both originate their broadcasts from Milwaukee and Chicago every day of both conventions. This Week with George Stephanopoulos will originate its broadcast from each city on the Sunday before the start of the convention.

will feature podcast host and reporter Galen Druke in Milwaukee and senior elections analyst Nathanial Rakich in Chicago. Additional coverage will include fact-checks of where the parties stand on key issues, rolling polling updates, and a closer look at the candidacies of former President Trump and President Biden. The team will also publish daily videos on what to expect for each day, as well as deeper dives on issues and explainers on how the conventions work. 538’s Presidential Forecast Model created by Elliott Morris, editorial director of data analytics, will be heavily featured in coverage. ABC News Radio will have live anchored coverage by correspondent Alex Stoneeach night during both conventions, with reporting from national correspondent Steven Portnoy and correspondent Jim Ryan in Milwaukee and White House correspondent Karen Travers and Ryan in Chicago, along with ABC News’ team of experts and analysts. Radio will also offer daily morning and evening two-ways with affiliate stations. ABC Audio’s flagship daily news podcast, Start Here with host Brad Mielke, will devote daily coverage to the conventions, checking in with reporters and analysts in the arenas.

with host Brad Mielke, will devote daily coverage to the conventions, checking in with reporters and analysts in the arenas. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be offering live reports in Milwaukee from Parks and multiplatform reporter Perry Russom. Multiplatform reporters Zohreen Shah and Christiane Cordero will offer live coverage from Chicago. Klein and Bade will provide analysis. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know, The View and Nightline, among other ABC News programs and platforms, will bring viewers the latest news from the conventions throughout the week.

and among other ABC News programs and platforms, will bring viewers the latest news from the conventions throughout the week. Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer, and Molly Shaker is executive producer of ABC News Special Events. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live.