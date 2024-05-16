“Print It Black” Documentary from ABC News to Focus on Local Newspaper’s Response to Robb Elementary Shooting

ABC News has announced a new documentary titled Print It Black, which will cover the local Uvalde newspaper’s response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting and the fallout that hit home.

What’s Happening:

After the devastating tragedy, Uvalde Leader-News journalists are left to report on the fallout — and on one of their own staff members. Reporter Kimberly Rubio rose to national prominence as an advocate for gun reform after her 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, was killed in the shooting.

Told through the lens of the journalists’ reporting, the social fabric of a small Texas town unravels as Kimberly and other victims’ families search for accountability from law enforcement and local leaders.

The premiere follows the film’s world premiere at the Dallas International Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature.

This film is the latest project from ABC News’ “Uvalde 365,” a commitment to remain in and report on Uvalde in the aftermath of the tragedy. ABC News journalists lived and worked in Uvalde for more than a year after the Robb Elementary shooting.

Print It Black is produced by Tomas Navia, Megan Hundahl Streete and Andrew Fredericks. Cindy Galli and Seni Tienabeso are executive producers, and James Hill is senior producer.

is produced by Tomas Navia, Megan Hundahl Streete and Andrew Fredericks. Cindy Galli and Seni Tienabeso are executive producers, and James Hill is senior producer. Print It Black premieres Friday, May 24th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. PDT on ABC News Live and Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Cindy Galli, executive producer of ABC News’ Investigative Unit: “We’re honored that Kim Rubio and the staff of the Uvalde Leader-News allowed our team into their worlds in a period of staggering grief. This documentary is the embodiment of our initiative to remain in Uvalde and share with the world how it grieved, struggled, rose up and inspired. No community should ever be defined by a tragedy that befalls it.”

“We’re honored that Kim Rubio and the staff of the Uvalde Leader-News allowed our team into their worlds in a period of staggering grief. This documentary is the embodiment of our initiative to remain in Uvalde and share with the world how it grieved, struggled, rose up and inspired. No community should ever be defined by a tragedy that befalls it.” Seni Tienabeso, executive director of ABC News Live: “Since the tragedy unfolded, we have been proud to amplify the Uvalde 365 project on our streaming channel, and when we were approached about the possibility of a film, we were thrilled to help bring it to life. With this film, we wanted to shine a light on the crucial role of local journalism in documenting communities long after the national headlines fade.”