PENN Entertainment to Rebrand Additional Sportsbooks with “ESPN BET” Moniker

A number of additional rebranded sportsbooks will be sporting the ESPN BET moniker at PENN Entertainment locations early this year.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and PENN Entertainment have announced that 10 additional retail sportsbooks at key PENN properties will be rebranded to “ESPN BET Sportsbook” in early 2025.

This will increase the total number of ESPN BET branded sportsbooks at PENN properties to 19.

Each of these sportsbooks will feature a premium viewing area and dining options, providing a unique experience for sports fans to be able to keep up with all the action.

The new ESPN BET locations will serve customers across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia under PENN’s popular Hollywood and Ameristar Casino brands.

The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” includes: Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs – Iowa Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Pennsylvania Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway – Ohio Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course – Ohio Hollywood Casino at The Meadows – Pennsylvania Hollywood Casino York – Pennsylvania Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk – Colorado Hollywood Casino and Hotel Lawrenceburg – Indiana Ameristar Casino East Chicago – Indiana Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – West Virginia

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s deep sportsbook operational expertise.

ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 states.

The rebrandings of the locations are subject to regulatory approvals.