PENN Entertainment to Rebrand Additional Sportsbooks with “ESPN BET” Moniker

A number of additional rebranded sportsbooks will be sporting the ESPN BET moniker at PENN Entertainment locations early this year.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and PENN Entertainment have announced that 10 additional retail sportsbooks at key PENN properties will be rebranded to “ESPN BET Sportsbook” in early 2025.
- This will increase the total number of ESPN BET branded sportsbooks at PENN properties to 19.
- Each of these sportsbooks will feature a premium viewing area and dining options, providing a unique experience for sports fans to be able to keep up with all the action.
- The new ESPN BET locations will serve customers across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia under PENN’s popular Hollywood and Ameristar Casino brands.
- The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” includes:
- Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs – Iowa
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Pennsylvania
- Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway – Ohio
- Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course – Ohio
- Hollywood Casino at The Meadows – Pennsylvania
- Hollywood Casino York – Pennsylvania
- Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk – Colorado
- Hollywood Casino and Hotel Lawrenceburg – Indiana
- Ameristar Casino East Chicago – Indiana
- Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – West Virginia
- PENN’s existing ESPN BET retail locations span properties in Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.
- ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s deep sportsbook operational expertise.
- ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 states.
- The rebrandings of the locations are subject to regulatory approvals.
