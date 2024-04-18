The Battle Between The Extraterrestrial And Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Launches in “Aliens Vs. Avengers” This Summer

It’s a battle between the Extraterrestrial and Earth’s mightiest heroes in the latest of Marvel’s 20th Century Studios imprint when it launches on July 24th, ALIENS VS. AVENGERS.

This summer, Marvel Comics is bringing fans a battle for the ages when the Aliens and the Avengers face off! The upcoming ALIENS VS. AVENGERS comic series is written by visionary creator Jonathan Hickman with stunning artwork by Esad Ribić. This is the latest comic in Marvel’s 20th Century Studios imprint, and the first crossover of Marvel and Aliens .

The four-part epic is set in a new timeline many years in the future and features older, grittier versions of Marvel characters. It also will be the first-time readers will see certain parts of Alien lore in the Marvel Universe – like the home of the Engineers. In this unmissable series, Xenomorphs reach Earth, and the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. But who will be first to fall?

lore in the Marvel Universe – like the home of the Engineers. In this unmissable series, Xenomorphs reach Earth, and the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. But who will be first to fall? Hickman's masterful storytelling combined with Ribić’s breathtaking artwork will deliver an unforgettable reading experience for fans when it hits stands on July 24, just ahead of the premiere of 20th Century Studios’ highly anticipated Alien: Romulus film.

Jonathan Hickman: "Probably one of the coolest things about the project is how we've found really fun ways to 'Avengerize' Aliens and 'alien-up' Avengers. I think fans will be surprised at how elegantly some of those things fit together. It really turned out to be a chocolate-and-peanut-butter situation."

Marvel editor Sarah Brunstad: "Hickman and Ribić are storytelling masters, and they bring a cinematic quality to this that seamlessly merges the high action and soap opera that Marvel fans expect with the deep terror and cosmic awe that the Alien universe so inspires. Watching them cut loose across the entire lexicon of these two great franchises is jaw-dropping. ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN IN THIS BOOK–get ready."