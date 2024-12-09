“American Dad” Meets “American Idiot” with New Blend from Punk Bunny Coffee

Punk Bunny Coffee, a coffee brand from global rock superstars Green Day, is launching a new limited edition blend themed to American Dad!
What’s Happening:
- Punk Bunny Coffee, formerly Oakland Coffee Works, was founded in 2023 by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool.
- Now, the brand has partnered with TBS’ American Dad! to launch the limited-edition “Good Morning U.S.A.” blend, which is now available for purchase exclusively at PunkBunnyCoffee.com.
- Featuring a full-body with notes of citrus peel and chocolate milk, the limited edition brew bears the same name as the American Dad! theme song and celebrates the mutual fandom shared between the animated series and Green Day, whose music has been featured in a previous episode of American Dad!
- New episodes of American Dad! air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.
What They’re Saying:
- Matt Weitzman, series creator/executive producer and Brian Boyle, executive producer: “This collab with Punk Bunny is a total blast! We're stoked to celebrate American Dad! with a roast that's as wild and irreverent as the show itself. Green Day's been rocking out almost as long as we've been trying to wake up in the morning. And twice as long as we’ve been waking up in the morning and trying to write jokes for American Dad! So this collab coffee, or colloffee as we've been saying around the office, feels long overdue!”
- Green Day’s Mike Dirnt: “Punk Bunny Coffee and American Dad! Game on, Roger!”