Authors Kelsey Knox and Cindy Mediavilla Discuss the Women Behind Much of the Success of Disneyland at a Special Event in Anaheim May 5th

On Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 3 p.m. PDT, a very special free event will be taking place at the Anaheim Central Library. The Women Who Made Early Disneyland will feature authors Kelsey Knox and Cindy Mediavilla as they discuss their book that details the amazing women behind much of the success of Disneyland.

In this multi-purpose room on May 5, authors Kelsey Knox and Cindy Mediavilla will discuss their book that details the amazing women behind much of the success of the "happiest place on earth".

Seeking to reclaim women’s place in the early history of Disneyland, The Women Who Made Early Disneyland highlights the female Disney employees and contract workers who helped make the park one of the most popular U.S. destinations during its first ten years.

Some, like artist Mary Blair, Imagineers Harriet Burns and Alice Davis, “Slue Foot Sue” Betty Taylor, and Disneyland’s first “ambassador,” Julie Reihm, eventually became Disney “legends.”

