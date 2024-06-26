Veteran Character Actor Bill Cobbs Passes Away at 90

Veteran character Bill Cobbs has passed away after a lengthy career on the stage and in film and TV at the age of 90, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Bill Cobbs, a prolific character actor who has been featured in more than 200 film and television roles across a 50 year long career, has passed away at the age of 90.
- His rep confirmed the news of his passing, which happened on Tuesday, June 25th, citing natural causes as the reason for his passing.
- Disney fans may remember Cobbs for his performance as Coach Arthur Chaney in Air Bud, the man who helped put the dog in the game. They may also recognize him from his roles as Speet in First Kid, an appearance in the 2011 musical comedy film The Muppets, and Mr. Stewart in The Search for Santa Paws.
- He also played the Master Tinker in the 2013 fantasy adventure film Oz the Great and Powerful, an unnamed old man in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Orvis in the 1986 Touchstone Pictures film The Color of Money. He also played the bus driver, Tony, on the hit ABC series, The Drew Carey Show.
- Outside of the Disney realm, Cobbs was a prolific actor known for his performances in A Night at the Museum, The Hudsucker Proxy, and Tom Hanks’ directorial debut That Thing You Do! Where Cobbs portrayed legendary Jazz musician Del Paxton.
- Cobbs’ relative Thomas Cobbs, posted on Facebook to commemorate Bill Cobbs, calling him a “beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend.” The post continues, “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”