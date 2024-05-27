NBA Hall of Famer and ESPN Sportscaster Bill Walton Passes Away at Age 71

NBA Hall of Famer and former ESPN broadcaster Bill Walton has passed away at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

Walton passed away today, May 27th at the age of 71 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Walton famously played for coach John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins, before becoming the first overall pick in the 1974 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and LA Clippers.

After retiring from the NBA, Walton moved on to a second career as a sportscaster, working both as a studio analyst and color commentator at several networks and teams. He joined ESPN in 2002 after 12 years at NBC as a lead analyst for NBA games, later shifting to college basketball in 2012. In 2009, the American Sportscasters Association named Walton as one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all-time.

