Daytime Emmy Winning Soap Star Billy Miller Passes Away At Age 43

- Billy Miller, who won daytime Emmys for his roles in General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, died on Friday at the age of 43.
- Born in 1979, his break came through will modeling when he played in the daytime soap opera, All My Children, as Richie Novak from 2007 to 2008, before jumping over to The Young and the Restless where he took over the role of Billy Abbott. After winning three Daytime Emmys in that role, he jumped over to General Hospital in 2014.
- There, he played the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain, starring as a series regular until 2019 before he joined the cast of Suits for five episodes.
- His additional credits include appearances on NCIS, The Rookie, Truth Be Told, Major Crimes, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Castle and Enormous. He was also featured in Clint Eastwood’s 2014 war drama American Sniper and Craig Brewer’s 2016 Urban Cowboy TV movie drama, which starred Nathalie Kelley.
- Miller’s manager confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, which would’ve marked the actor’s 44th birthday, saying “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.”
- Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley.
