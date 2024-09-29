Climbing New Heights: Inside CBS’s Thrilling New Reality Series, The Summit

CBS's new reality competition series The Summit brings together sixteen strangers, all tasked with climbing the breathtaking yet treacherous mountains of New Zealand. While the physical journey itself is a grueling challenge, the series also delves into the personal dynamics of the contestants as they strive to work together to achieve a common goal. The show, hosted by New Zealand native Manu Bennett, offers a fresh twist on the adventure reality genre, combining stunning landscapes with intense human drama.

"We chose [Manu] because he’s from New Zealand,” executive producer Kevin Lee revealed during a TCA press conference earlier this summer. “He knows the area. He has kind of a built-in respect for the mountain… His background is acting. He has a certain sense of gravity and kind of melodramaticness that suits the format and the environment. He did start a little harsh, but as the series progresses, he becomes more of a supporting person as contestants prove themselves to him."

During a CBS press event, Manu Bennett shared that returning to the South Island of New Zealand for filming gave him a renewed appreciation for the area’s grandeur. Having spent much of his youth in Australia, reconnecting with the South Island was a special experience. "The South Island’s quite remote in comparison to the North Island, and a lot of people who live on the North Island haven’t visited it,” Manu said. “Many people from the North Island were influenced by Peter Jackson's movies, so they decided to visit the South Island… My dad was one of the very first Māori singers to get some success, and he took his chances in Australia. So I went to Australia as a young kid and grew up there mostly. I returned to New Zealand to do Xena: Warrior Princess with Rob Tapert, and I returned to do work with Rob Tapert again on Spartacus. During the filming of those, I was on the North Island. I did get down to the South Island a couple of times. I took my kids skiing down there and whatnot, but I was always really taken by the grandeur and beauty of it, like anybody is."

The Summit is based on an Australian format, but Kevin Lee explained that significant changes were made to appeal to the American audience’s preferences. The U.S. version offers more structure and recurring elements that viewers expect from reality competition shows. "The biggest difference is structure,” Kevin explained. “American audiences like to know when they’re getting their meat, their potatoes, and their dessert. We added more recurring elements to keep it predictable each week. We also altered the route to showcase different obstacles that we thought would appeal more to Americans."

"Sixteen Americans arrive knowing they've got an adventure on their hands, but they're sent up this place where Sir Edmund Hillary trained before he went to Mount Everest,” Manu shared about the location of the challenges. “This spectacular part of our country, which Peter Jackson turned into the fantasies of J.R.R. Tolkien, now comes to the screen in a reality show.” The stunning scenery and physical challenges provide a perfect backdrop for a competition that’s as much about endurance as it is about teamwork.

Kevin Lee explained the intricacies of creating a course that could push contestants to their limits but still remain achievable for a variety of body types and fitness levels. "Mapping out the course was challenging in the sense that we wanted everybody – people of different body types and ages – to be able to achieve this,” Kevin revealed. “But we also wanted it to be really hard and to put pressure on them to make difficult decisions.”

Manu Bennett participated in the pre-trek and saw firsthand just how difficult the journey would be. "We went through the whole course before the contestants arrived, and it was something, very challenging to realize what these sixteen people were going to go through,” Manu shared. “But, of course, my job as the host is to be their guide and greet them."

Unlike many other adventure reality shows, The Summit did not prioritize physical ability during the casting process. Instead, the focus was on the contestants’ backstories and how their personal journeys might affect the group dynamic. "You’ll be surprised at which type of people do better on the show,” Kevin Lee promised. “The social experiment is all about how faster, more athletic people work with slower, less athletic ones.”

Mamu Bennett highlighted that, despite the looming million-dollar prize, the true challenge on The Summit wasn’t the physical obstacles but how well contestants could work together and manage group dynamics. "The personal obstacle is each person’s own personality and their ability to blend in with the group,” Manu shared. “The physical challenges are secondary to the group dynamics and working together to achieve the goal."

With its breathtaking scenery, complex challenges, and a focus on character-driven storytelling, The Summit promises to be a reality competition series unlike any other. Whether it’s the majestic landscapes or the heart-pounding eliminations, viewers are in for a one-of-a-kind adventure.

Catch a sneak peek of The Summit tonight on CBS (9 PM ET/8:30 PM PT) ahead of its regular premiere on Wednesday, October 16th at 9:30/8:30c.