“Celebrity Family Feud” and “Jeopardy! Masters” Renewed by ABC

ABC has renewed Celebrity Family Feud and Jeopardy! Masters for new seasons, with two Family Feud specials coming to primetime.

What’s Happening:

Steve Harvey and Ken Jennings will get a lot more primetime attention in 2024 on ABC, ass announced ahead of ABC’s presentations at the TCA

Celebrity Family Feud returns for a 10th season this summer, hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author, and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey.

About Celebrity Family Feud:

Celebrity Family Feud stood as ABC’s No. 1 series and ranked No. 1 in the Sunday 8 p.m. hour last summer.

. The renowned game show and specials will air this summer on ABC and stream next day on Hulu

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle.

About Jeopardy! Masters:

Jeopardy! Masters finished among the top three new series last season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 and averaged 7.27 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and streaming platforms.

Jeopardy! Masters is produced by Sony Pictures Television.