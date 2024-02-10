“Celebrity Family Feud” and “Jeopardy! Masters” Renewed by ABC

ABC has renewed Celebrity Family Feud and Jeopardy! Masters for new seasons, with two Family Feud specials coming to primetime.
What’s Happening:
- Steve Harvey and Ken Jennings will get a lot more primetime attention in 2024 on ABC, ass announced ahead of ABC’s presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour.
- Celebrity Family Feud returns for a 10th season this summer, hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author, and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey.
- Additionally, two specials will also air later this year in celebration of the iconic show, Family Feud: Decades of Laughs and Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey, highlighting some of the best moments from the syndicated and primetime shows throughout the years.
- Jeopardy! Masters is returning this spring for another tournament-style season hosted by “G.O.A.T.” Ken Jennings.
- More information about each show can be found below.
About Celebrity Family Feud:
- Celebrity Family Feud stood as ABC’s No. 1 series and ranked No. 1 in the Sunday 8 p.m. hour last summer.
- Myeshia Mizuno is set to join this season as showrunner, a role she also holds on Judge Steve Harvey.
- The renowned game show and specials will air this summer on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.
- Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle.
About Jeopardy! Masters:
- Jeopardy! Masters finished among the top three new series last season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 and averaged 7.27 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and streaming platforms.
- Each hour-long episode will showcase some of the highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games.
- The full field of contestants competing for the coveted title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be announced at a later date.
- The show is executive produced by Michael Davies.
- Jeopardy! Masters is produced by Sony Pictures Television.
