Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for Original Docuseries “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story”

Hulu has revealed the trailer and key art for the upcoming British Original docuseries Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

For the very first time, Coleen Rooney, one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney, reveals all as the documentary looks at the jaw-dropping libel case that gripped the U.K. in 2022.

Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years. As well as the case itself, it will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years.

The incredible story will be told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, alongside interviews with her family, legal team and key players involved in the resulting trial.

The three-part series is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story premieres Wednesday, October 18, on Hulu, and on Disney+