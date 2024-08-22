D23 2024 Panel Recap: National Geographic’s “Extreme Adventures” Gave Fans a First Look at 2 New Docs – “FLY” and “The Devil’s Climb”

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event treated attendees to an exhilarating National Geographic panel titled "Extreme Adventures," hosted by Bertie Gregory. Known for his work on Animals Up Close and the upcoming James Cameron-produced Secrets of the Penguins, Bertie brought a unique energy to the session, featuring clips and stories from two upcoming adrenaline-pumping documentaries – FLY and The Devil's Climb.

Bertie Gregory, no stranger to the wild, opened the panel by sharing insights into his dual role as a host and a naturalist. “I’m very fortunate to travel around the world and try to get close to animals in various countries,” he said. Bertie also gave a bit of a tease of what’s to come in the next season of Animals Up Close, revealing that his visit to Anaheim was on the heels of an adventure in South Africa filming great white sharks. During the panel, Bertie Gregory simultaneously interviewed the panelists, but for clarity in this recap, I’ve grouped the key moments under each project.

FLY is a documentary that showcases the breathtaking and heart-stopping world of wingsuit base jumping and comes to IMAX screens on September 2nd and 3rd ahead of its Nat Geo broadcast on September 24th. Representing the film, which premiered at SXSW, were base jumpers Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes. “I just love the feeling of flying,” Amber shared, her eyes lighting up as she described the unparalleled joy that wingsuiting brings her. “It’s the best thing in the world; I can’t think of anything better.”

Espen, a seasoned wingsuit pilot, gave the audience a peek into the technical side of the sport. He described the transition from traditional base jumping to wingsuiting, emphasizing the critical first five seconds after leaping off a cliff. “You can take a wingsuit and jump out of an airplane as a skydiver…but those five seconds from when you leave the cliff until you have air under your wings, that’s the scariest thing,” Espen said, highlighting the razor-thin margin for error in wingsuiting. This period, where control is still being established, is a testament to the mental fortitude required to master the sport.

Espen also discussed the unique dynamics of flying in a wingsuit, where small movements have significant impacts. “You can almost think about your shoulders as your steering wheel or handlebars of a bike,” he explained. The precision needed to navigate through the air, combined with the physical demands of the sport, requires a combination of strength, skill, and a calm mind. Amber elaborated on this, saying, “When you’re actually flying, it can be quite strenuous… but generally, if you’re just flying on your belly down a mountain, it’s not too strenuous.” For Amber, the experience of wingsuiting is more akin to a serene glide through the sky than the aggressive, adrenaline-charged activity that many imagine. “It’s more like I can put on some classical piano there and just cruise down and not use too much energy,” she said, painting a picture of an activity that is as much about peace and flow as it is about thrill.

Safety is a critical part of basejumping, and the panelists don’t advise doing it alone. “If I’m flying in front of Amber and she’s flying relative to me, I know that she will look at me – she’ll fly with me as reference,” Espen explained. “My judgment, my decisions along the way down to the bottom, define the safety for Amber as well,” Amber added to this by reflecting on how the sport has evolved for her over time, especially after a serious injury five years ago. “I feel like it gave me the time and the opportunity to see what was happening around me, listen more, and feel and experience the seasons as they change,” she said. Today, the journey to the jump, the hike up the mountain, and the time spent in nature are as significant to her as the flight itself.

Premiering October 27th on Nat Geo, The Devil’s Climb is a documentary film that follows climber Tommy Caldwell on an incredible journey that pushes his physical and mental limits. Along with his good friend Alex Honnold, Tommy sets out to climb Mount Saint Elias, a remote and challenging peak located in Alaska. Just weeks before the climb, Tommy ruptured his Achilles tendon – a devastating injury for any athlete, let alone one about to undertake a grueling ascent. “I was pretty sure the answer was no,” Tommy said candidly about whether he was fully healed when he started the project. But his determination never wavered. “Sometimes, in the kind of sports we do, you just got to go for it,” he added, highlighting the relentless spirit that drives extreme adventurers.

Tommy’s journey wasn’t just about the climb – it was an odyssey that tested his endurance and resolve long before he even reached the mountain. Instead of taking the conventional route of flying to Alaska, Tommy chose to embark on a self-powered expedition, cycling 2,400 miles from his home in Colorado to the base of Mount Saint Elias. This grueling bike ride, spanning diverse terrains and weather conditions, was a testament to his commitment to experiencing the adventure in its entirety. But the journey didn’t stop there; once he reached the coast, Tommy and his team sailed the Inside Passage, navigating the treacherous and icy waters of Alaska, adding yet another layer of challenge to the expedition. “It’s a way to expand the magnitude of the adventure,” Tommy explained, reflecting on how these additional elements allowed him to connect more deeply with the environment and fully immerse himself in the raw beauty of the natural world. By choosing this unconventional approach, Tommy not only prepared himself physically and mentally for the climb ahead but also honored the spirit of adventure that drives him to seek out such extraordinary challenges.

One of the most touching aspects of The Devil’s Climb is Tommy’s friendship with his climbing partner, Alex Honnold, famous for his rope-free ascent in Free Solo. “This film, in its essence, is kind of a bromance film,” Tommy admitted. “You can suffer so much better together,” Tommy said, reflecting on how shared challenges deepen friendships and make even the most grueling experiences memorable.

As the panel drew to a close, Bertie Gregory summed up the incredible journeys showcased in The Devil’s Climb and FLY. While Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold’s adventure highlighted the importance of perseverance and teamwork in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes’ journey in FLY showcased the raw thrill and serene beauty of pushing oneself to the limits of human flight. Both films, with their unique perspectives on adventure, will soon be available for National Geographic fans.

The Devil’s Climb will air on October 17th on Nat Geo.

The Devil's Climb will air on October 17th on Nat Geo. Both films will be available to stream on Disney+ Hulu

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more information on the next season of Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory.